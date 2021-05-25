Is UFP Industries, Inc.'s(NASDAQ:UFPI) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that UFP Industries' (NASDAQ:UFPI) stock increased significantly by 29% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to UFP Industries' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for UFP Industries is:

20% = US$318m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.20 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

UFP Industries' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, UFP Industries' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 16%. Probably as a result of this, UFP Industries was able to see an impressive net income growth of 22% over the last five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that UFP Industries' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:UFPI Past Earnings Growth May 25th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for UFPI? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is UFP Industries Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

UFP Industries' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 14% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (86%) of its profits. So it looks like UFP Industries is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, UFP Industries is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that UFP Industries' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

