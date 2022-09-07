Is UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Potentially Undervalued?

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine UFP Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is UFP Industries Worth?

Great news for investors – UFP Industries is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $123.10, but it is currently trading at US$75.57 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because UFP Industries’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from UFP Industries?

NasdaqGS:UFPI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 7th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of UFP Industries, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -1.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although UFPI is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to UFPI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on UFPI for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for UFP Industries (1 can't be ignored) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in UFP Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

