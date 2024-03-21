Is Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Uber Technologies (UBER) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Uber Technologies is one of 620 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Uber Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UBER's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that UBER has returned about 27.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 12.9% on average. This means that Uber Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Alight, Inc. (ALIT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.2%.

For Alight, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Uber Technologies is a member of the Internet - Services industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.5% this year, meaning that UBER is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Alight, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 143-stock industry is currently ranked #40. The industry has moved +19.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Uber Technologies and Alight, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

