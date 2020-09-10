Is U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of USX and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. USX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for USX's full-year earnings has moved 452% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, USX has returned 89.26% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 2.08%. As we can see, U.S. Xpress Enterprises is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, USX is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.29% so far this year, meaning that USX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

USX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

