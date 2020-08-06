Is U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. USX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USX's full-year earnings has moved 307.27% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that USX has returned about 89.07% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -4.13% on a year-to-date basis. This means that U.S. Xpress Enterprises is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, USX belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #116 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.44% this year, meaning that USX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track USX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

