Is U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. USX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for USX's full-year earnings has moved 460% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, USX has moved about 121.07% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 0.79%. This means that U.S. Xpress Enterprises is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, USX belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.39% so far this year, meaning that USX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to USX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.