Is U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX). USX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.72, while its industry has an average P/E of 28.06. Over the past year, USX's Forward P/E has been as high as 55.71 and as low as 6.31, with a median of 17.75.

We should also highlight that USX has a P/B ratio of 1.67. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. USX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.94. Within the past 52 weeks, USX's P/B has been as high as 2.29 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 1.07.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that USX is an impressive value stock right now.

