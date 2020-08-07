Is U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX). USX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 18.46, which compares to its industry's average of 30.44. USX's Forward P/E has been as high as 55.71 and as low as 4.22, with a median of 17.43, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is USX's P/B ratio of 2.11. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.94. Within the past 52 weeks, USX's P/B has been as high as 2.18 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 1.01.

Finally, our model also underscores that USX has a P/CF ratio of 5.93. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.68. Over the past year, USX's P/CF has been as high as 6.13 and as low as 1.44, with a median of 2.45.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, USX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

