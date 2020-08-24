Is U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX). USX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.64. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.57. USX's Forward P/E has been as high as 55.71 and as low as 5.39, with a median of 17.75, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that USX has a P/B ratio of 2.26. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.94. Over the past year, USX's P/B has been as high as 2.26 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 1.03.

Finally, we should also recognize that USX has a P/CF ratio of 6.80. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 20.68. Over the past 52 weeks, USX's P/CF has been as high as 6.81 and as low as 1.44, with a median of 2.54.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, USX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

