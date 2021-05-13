Is U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Popular Amongst Insiders?

A look at the shareholders of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of US$530m, U.S. Xpress Enterprises is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About U.S. Xpress Enterprises?

NYSE:USX Ownership Breakdown May 13th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see U.S. Xpress Enterprises' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:USX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

U.S. Xpress Enterprises is not owned by hedge funds. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In U.S. Xpress Enterprises' case, its Top Key Executive, Max Fuller, is the largest shareholder, holding 22% of shares outstanding. With 7.1% and 6.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC and William Fuller are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, William Fuller is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of U.S. Xpress Enterprises

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own US$271m worth of shares in the US$530m company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 11% stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand U.S. Xpress Enterprises better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for U.S. Xpress Enterprises that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

