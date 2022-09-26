Is U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Silica Holdings (SLCA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Silica Holdings is one of 238 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Silica Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLCA's full-year earnings has moved 37.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SLCA has moved about 12.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -17.6%. This shows that Silica Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SQM (SQM). The stock is up 86.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, SQM's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Silica Holdings is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.7% this year, meaning that SLCA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SQM, however, belongs to the Fertilizers industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #158. The industry has moved +20.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Silica Holdings and SQM as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.