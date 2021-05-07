Is U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is U.S. Silica Holdings's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that U.S. Silica Holdings had US$1.24b in debt in March 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$154.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.08b.

How Healthy Is U.S. Silica Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:SLCA Debt to Equity History May 7th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that U.S. Silica Holdings had liabilities of US$197.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.40b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$154.4m as well as receivables valued at US$211.8m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.23b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$834.1m, we think shareholders really should watch U.S. Silica Holdings's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if U.S. Silica Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, U.S. Silica Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$811m, which is a fall of 41%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did U.S. Silica Holdings's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$1.1m. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. It's fair to say the loss of US$63m didn't encourage us either; we'd like to see a profit. In the meantime, we consider the stock to be risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for U.S. Silica Holdings you should be aware of.

