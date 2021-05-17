Is U.S. Bancorp's (NYSE:USB) 102% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 102%. It's also good to see the share price up 30% over the last quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 22% in three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last twelve months, U.S. Bancorp actually shrank its EPS by 2.3%.

The mild decline in EPS may be a result of the fact that the company is more focused on other aspects of the business, right now. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Revenue was pretty stable on last year, so deeper research might be needed to explain the share price rise.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:USB Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

U.S. Bancorp is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for U.S. Bancorp in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for U.S. Bancorp the TSR over the last year was 110%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that U.S. Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 110% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 11%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand U.S. Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for U.S. Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

