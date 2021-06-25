Is U S Concrete (USCR) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of U S Concrete (USCR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

U S Concrete is one of 98 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. USCR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for USCR's full-year earnings has moved 21.08% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that USCR has returned about 85.91% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 18.73%. As we can see, U S Concrete is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, USCR belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.13% this year, meaning that USCR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to USCR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

