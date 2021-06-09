Is U S Concrete (USCR) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is U S Concrete (USCR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

U S Concrete is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 98 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. USCR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for USCR's full-year earnings has moved 21.08% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, USCR has gained about 89.37% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 21.98%. This shows that U S Concrete is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, USCR belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 36.71% this year, meaning that USCR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

USCR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

