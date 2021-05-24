Is U S Concrete (USCR) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. U S Concrete (USCR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of USCR and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

U S Concrete is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. USCR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for USCR's full-year earnings has moved 80.64% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, USCR has gained about 37.45% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 20.22% on average. This means that U S Concrete is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, USCR is a member of the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 34.78% so far this year, so USCR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

USCR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

