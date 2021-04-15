Is U S Concrete (USCR) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of U S Concrete (USCR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

U S Concrete is a member of our Construction group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. USCR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for USCR's full-year earnings has moved 49.19% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that USCR has returned about 58.32% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 18.27% on average. This means that U S Concrete is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, USCR is a member of the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.89% so far this year, so USCR is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to USCR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

