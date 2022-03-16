Is Tyson Foods (TSN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Tyson Foods (TSN). TSN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.22, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.60. Over the past year, TSN's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.51 and as low as 10.22, with a median of 11.74.

Investors should also note that TSN holds a PEG ratio of 1.37. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TSN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.57. Over the last 12 months, TSN's PEG has been as high as 5.26 and as low as 1.37, with a median of 1.67.

Another notable valuation metric for TSN is its P/B ratio of 1.67. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.32. TSN's P/B has been as high as 1.94 and as low as 1.53, with a median of 1.73, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TSN has a P/S ratio of 0.63. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.7.

Finally, investors should note that TSN has a P/CF ratio of 6.27. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. TSN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.43. Within the past 12 months, TSN's P/CF has been as high as 8.70 and as low as 6.27, with a median of 7.28.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Tyson Foods is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TSN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

