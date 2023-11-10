Is Tyson Foods (TSN) a Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Announcement?

Meat processing company Tyson Foods TSN is set to report third-quarter earnings results on Monday before the opening bell. A member of the S&P 500, Tyson Foods has fallen short of the earnings mark in each of the last four quarters. But with consumer staple stocks attempting to stage a comeback, is TSN a buy?

The established food company is a processor and marketer of chicken, pork, and beef. Tyson Foods markets its products under recognized brands such as Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Ball Park. The company is expected to deliver a third-quarter profit of $0.33/share, which would reflect negative growth of -79.75% versus the same quarter last year. Revenues are projected to decline -0.23% to $13.71 billion.

TSN stock is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company has posted a trailing four-quarter average earnings miss of -50.5%. Consistently missing earnings estimates by such a wide margin is a huge red flag. Tyson Foods continues to grapple with stiff competition and weak margins. The stock should be avoided as better alternatives exist in the current landscape.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.