Is TXO Partners LP (TXO) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has TXO Partners LP (TXO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

TXO Partners LP is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 249 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TXO Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXO's full-year earnings has moved 24.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TXO has moved about 5.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 4.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that TXO Partners LP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.3%.

For Williams Companies, Inc. (The), the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, TXO Partners LP belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.6% so far this year, meaning that TXO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #96. The industry has moved +11.8% year to date.

TXO Partners LP and Williams Companies, Inc. (The) could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

