Is Two Harbors Investments (TWO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Two Harbors Investments (TWO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TWO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.08, which compares to its industry's average of 10.77. Over the last 12 months, TWO's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.54 and as low as 1.88, with a median of 7.35.

Another notable valuation metric for TWO is its P/B ratio of 0.85. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.93. Over the past 12 months, TWO's P/B has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.78.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TWO has a P/S ratio of 2.45. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.49.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Two Harbors Investments is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TWO sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

