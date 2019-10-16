Is Twitter (TWTR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Twitter (TWTR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TWTR and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Twitter is one of 632 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TWTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWTR's full-year earnings has moved 209.15% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, TWTR has gained about 40.15% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 23.63% on average. As we can see, Twitter is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, TWTR is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 91 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.61% so far this year, meaning that TWTR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on TWTR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

