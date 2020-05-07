Is Twilio (TWLO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Twilio (TWLO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Twilio is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 613 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TWLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWLO's full-year earnings has moved 4.39% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, TWLO has returned 24.54% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -1.98% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Twilio is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, TWLO belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.64% this year, meaning that TWLO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on TWLO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

