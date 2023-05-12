Is Twilio Stock a Buy Right Now?

In this video, I will be going over Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) first-quarter earnings, specifically the reason the stock crashed over 15% despite some positives. The company is currently trading at around 2 times sales, which is as low as it's ever been, but investors shouldn't overlook the current issues with regard to the business. I'll explain why.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of May 11, 2023. The video was published on May 12, 2023.

