Is Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Tutor Perini Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Tutor Perini had US$968.3m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$309.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$659.0m.

NYSE:TPC Debt to Equity History August 10th 2022

How Strong Is Tutor Perini's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Tutor Perini had liabilities of US$1.96b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.19b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$309.3m as well as receivables valued at US$3.26b due within 12 months. So it actually has US$419.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Tutor Perini's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Weak interest cover of 0.16 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.3 hit our confidence in Tutor Perini like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Worse, Tutor Perini's EBIT was down 96% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Tutor Perini can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Tutor Perini recorded free cash flow worth 59% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

We weren't impressed with Tutor Perini's interest cover, and its EBIT growth rate made us cautious. But like a ballerina ending on a perfect pirouette, it has not trouble staying on top of its total liabilities. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Tutor Perini's debt levels. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tutor Perini (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

