Is Turtle Beach (HEAR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Turtle Beach (HEAR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HEAR and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Turtle Beach is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 616 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HEAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEAR's full-year earnings has moved 57.14% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HEAR has returned about 97.25% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 21.77%. This shows that Turtle Beach is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HEAR belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.29% so far this year, so HEAR is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to HEAR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

