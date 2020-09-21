Is Turtle Beach (HEAR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Turtle Beach (HEAR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Turtle Beach is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 602 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HEAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEAR's full-year earnings has moved 460% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, HEAR has gained about 90.37% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 19.81% on average. This shows that Turtle Beach is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, HEAR is a member of the Communication - Components industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.40% so far this year, so HEAR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track HEAR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

