Is Turtle Beach (HEAR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Turtle Beach (HEAR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Turtle Beach is one of 606 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HEAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEAR's full-year earnings has moved 241.77% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HEAR has moved about 95.03% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 14.52% on average. This shows that Turtle Beach is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, HEAR belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.57% so far this year, so HEAR is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on HEAR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

