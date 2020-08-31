Is Turtle Beach (HEAR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Turtle Beach (HEAR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HEAR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 21.02 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.98. Over the past year, HEAR's Forward P/E has been as high as 61.32 and as low as -14,715.47, with a median of 14.42.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HEAR has a P/S ratio of 1.09. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.47.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Turtle Beach's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HEAR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

