Is Turning Point Brands (TPB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Turning Point Brands (TPB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TPB and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

Turning Point Brands is one of 174 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TPB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPB's full-year earnings has moved 32.09% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TPB has returned about 9.30% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -4.56% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Turning Point Brands is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, TPB belongs to the Tobacco industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.15% so far this year, so TPB is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track TPB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

