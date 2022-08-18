Is TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Potentially Undervalued?

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at TTM Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is TTM Technologies Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! TTM Technologies is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $23.17, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, TTM Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will TTM Technologies generate?

NasdaqGS:TTMI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 18th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, TTM Technologies' earnings are expected to increase by 32%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since TTMI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TTMI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TTMI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about TTM Technologies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for TTM Technologies (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in TTM Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.