Is Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Tsakos Energy (TNP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Tsakos Energy is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Tsakos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNP's full-year earnings has moved 19% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, TNP has gained about 147.4% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -13.3%. As we can see, Tsakos Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, United Airlines (UAL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.9%.

In United Airlines' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 556% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Tsakos Energy is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 35.4% so far this year, meaning that TNP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, United Airlines belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. This 29-stock industry is currently ranked #72. The industry has moved -15.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Tsakos Energy and United Airlines. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.