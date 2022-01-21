Is Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Tsakos Energy Navigation's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Tsakos Energy Navigation had debt of US$1.39b at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$1.50b over a year. On the flip side, it has US$115.6m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.27b.

NYSE:TNP Debt to Equity History January 21st 2022

How Healthy Is Tsakos Energy Navigation's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Tsakos Energy Navigation had liabilities of US$341.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.63b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$115.6m and US$48.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.81b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$169.3m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Tsakos Energy Navigation would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Tsakos Energy Navigation's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Tsakos Energy Navigation made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$539m, which is a fall of 22%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

While Tsakos Energy Navigation's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$21m. When you combine this with the very significant balance sheet liabilities mentioned above, we are so wary of it that we are basically at a loss for the right words. Sure, the company might have a nice story about how they are going on to a brighter future. But the reality is that it is low on liquid assets relative to liabilities, and it burned through US$70m in the last year. So is this a high risk stock? We think so, and we'd avoid it. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Tsakos Energy Navigation that you should be aware of before investing here.

