Is Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Tsakos Energy Navigation's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Tsakos Energy Navigation had US$1.50b in debt in March 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$143.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.36b. NYSE:TNP Debt to Equity History September 1st 2022

How Strong Is Tsakos Energy Navigation's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Tsakos Energy Navigation had liabilities of US$332.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.72b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$143.0m as well as receivables valued at US$58.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.85b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$434.7m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Tsakos Energy Navigation would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Tsakos Energy Navigation can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Tsakos Energy Navigation made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$557m, which is a fall of 7.9%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Tsakos Energy Navigation produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$20m. Combining this information with the significant liabilities we already touched on makes us very hesitant about this stock, to say the least. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. But we think that is unlikely, given it is low on liquid assets, and burned through US$8.1m in the last year. So we consider this a high risk stock and we wouldn't be at all surprised if the company asks shareholders for money before long. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Tsakos Energy Navigation that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

