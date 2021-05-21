Is Triton International (TRTN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Triton International (TRTN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TRTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.64. Over the past 52 weeks, TRTN's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.09 and as low as 6.05, with a median of 7.80.

Investors should also note that TRTN holds a PEG ratio of 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TRTN's industry has an average PEG of 1.01 right now. Within the past year, TRTN's PEG has been as high as 0.91 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.78.

Finally, investors should note that TRTN has a P/CF ratio of 3.63. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TRTN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.51. Over the past year, TRTN's P/CF has been as high as 4.53 and as low as 2.19, with a median of 3.30.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Triton International's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TRTN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.