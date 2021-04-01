Is Triton International (TRTN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Triton International (TRTN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TRTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.68, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.16. TRTN's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.09 and as low as 5.38, with a median of 7.76, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that TRTN has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TRTN's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.92. Over the last 12 months, TRTN's PEG has been as high as 0.91 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.78.

Finally, our model also underscores that TRTN has a P/CF ratio of 4.14. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TRTN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 4.93. Over the past year, TRTN's P/CF has been as high as 4.53 and as low as 1.97, with a median of 2.95.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Triton International's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TRTN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Triton International Limited (TRTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.