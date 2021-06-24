Is Triton International (TRTN) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Triton International (TRTN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Triton International is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TRTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRTN's full-year earnings has moved 8.23% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TRTN has returned about 6.78% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 6.10% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Triton International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, TRTN belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18% so far this year, so TRTN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on TRTN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

