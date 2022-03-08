Is Triton International (TRTN) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Triton International (TRTN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Triton International is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 140 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Triton International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRTN's full-year earnings has moved 13.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, TRTN has gained about 5.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 6.6% on average. As we can see, Triton International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Union Pacific (UNP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.8%.

In Union Pacific's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Triton International is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.4% this year, meaning that TRTN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Union Pacific, however, belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #110. The industry has moved +2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Triton International and Union Pacific as they could maintain their solid performance.

