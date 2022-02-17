Is Triton International (TRTN) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Triton International (TRTN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Triton International is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 140 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Triton International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRTN's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, TRTN has gained about 12.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 1.1% on average. This shows that Triton International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Union Pacific (UNP) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.8%.

Over the past three months, Union Pacific's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Triton International is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.8% this year, meaning that TRTN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Union Pacific, however, belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #153. The industry has moved -1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Triton International and Union Pacific as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.