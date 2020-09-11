Is Triton International (TRTN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Triton International (TRTN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TRTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.81 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.96. TRTN's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.80 and as low as 4.63, with a median of 7.47, all within the past year.

TRTN is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TRTN's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.79. TRTN's PEG has been as high as 0.88 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.75, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that TRTN has a P/CF ratio of 2.79. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. TRTN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 4.93. Over the past year, TRTN's P/CF has been as high as 3.11 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 2.64.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Triton International is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TRTN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

