Is Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Potentially Undervalued?

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$59.79 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$48.74. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Triton International's current trading price of US$51.42 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Triton International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Triton International still cheap?

Great news for investors – Triton International is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $70.45, but it is currently trading at US$51.42 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Triton International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Triton International generate?

NYSE:TRTN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 23rd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Triton International's earnings are expected to increase by 56%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since TRTN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TRTN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TRTN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've found that Triton International has 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Triton International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

