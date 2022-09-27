Is Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Trip.com (TCOM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Trip.com is one of 288 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Trip.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCOM's full-year earnings has moved 79.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, TCOM has moved about 11.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 40.2%. This means that Trip.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC). The stock has returned 40.5% year-to-date.

For Virco Manufacturing Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 82.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Trip.com belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 41.1% so far this year, so TCOM is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Virco Manufacturing Corporation belongs to the Furniture industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #187. The industry has moved -18.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Trip.com and Virco Manufacturing Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.





