Is TriMas (TRS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is TriMas (TRS). TRS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.85, which compares to its industry's average of 18.76. Over the past 52 weeks, TRS's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.27 and as low as 10.29, with a median of 12.

Finally, our model also underscores that TRS has a P/CF ratio of 9.71. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. TRS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 19.66. Within the past 12 months, TRS's P/CF has been as high as 11.31 and as low as 8.74, with a median of 9.88.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in TriMas's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TRS is an impressive value stock right now.

