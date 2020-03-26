Is Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Trillium Therapeutics is one of 898 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TRIL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRIL's full-year earnings has moved 51.65% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, TRIL has gained about 274.76% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -19.34%. This means that Trillium Therapeutics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, TRIL belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 172 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 23.74% so far this year, meaning that TRIL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

TRIL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

