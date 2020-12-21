Is Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Tri Pointe Homes (TPH). TPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.21 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.85. Over the past year, TPH's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.90 and as low as 3.84, with a median of 9.94.

TPH is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TPH's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.16. TPH's PEG has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.95, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that TPH has a P/B ratio of 1.03. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.27. TPH's P/B has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.39, with a median of 1, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TPH has a P/S ratio of 0.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.8.

Finally, our model also underscores that TPH has a P/CF ratio of 7.02. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TPH's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.76. Over the past 52 weeks, TPH's P/CF has been as high as 10.23 and as low as 3.41, with a median of 7.05.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Tri Pointe Homes's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TPH is an impressive value stock right now.

