Is TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is TRI Pointe Group (TPH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

TRI Pointe Group is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPH's full-year earnings has moved 22.60% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, TPH has gained about 6.87% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 13.22%. As we can see, TRI Pointe Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, TPH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.23% so far this year, so TPH is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to TPH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

