Is TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of TRI Pointe Group (TPH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

TRI Pointe Group is one of 104 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPH's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TPH has returned about 15.02% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 11.80% on a year-to-date basis. This means that TRI Pointe Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, TPH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.28% this year, meaning that TPH is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to TPH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.