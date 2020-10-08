Is TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of TRI Pointe Group (TPH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

TRI Pointe Group is a member of our Construction group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPH's full-year earnings has moved 36.13% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, TPH has moved about 16.75% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 12.96%. This means that TRI Pointe Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, TPH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 32.68% so far this year, so TPH is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

TPH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

