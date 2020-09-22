Is TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is TRI Pointe Group (TPH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

TRI Pointe Group is one of 101 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPH's full-year earnings has moved 36.13% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TPH has moved about 9.56% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 4.30% on a year-to-date basis. This means that TRI Pointe Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, TPH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.73% so far this year, so TPH is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

TPH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

