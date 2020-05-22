Is Trevena (TRVN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Trevena (TRVN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Trevena is one of 889 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TRVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRVN's full-year earnings has moved 26.47% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, TRVN has gained about 52.22% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.90%. This means that Trevena is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, TRVN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.59% so far this year, meaning that TRVN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to TRVN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

